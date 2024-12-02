Breaking News
PM Modi to watch 'Sabarmati Report' film in Parliament complex

Updated on: 02 December,2024 01:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

The prime minister will go to the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building to watch the movie starring Vikrant Massey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the movie 'Sabarmati Report' on Monday evening.


The prime minister will go to the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building to watch the movie starring Vikrant Massey, officials said.


Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony.


The film also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

