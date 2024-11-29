AAP MP Sanjay Singh aims to discuss the increasing crime in Delhi in Rajya Sabha

Singh's notice highlight a rise in crimes such as robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and the elderly have increased

Sanjay Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya MP, filed a Suspension of Business request in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Friday, seeking to debate the "increasing crime graph in the national capital", ANI reported.

As per ANI, the AAP leader, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, minister of foreign ambassadors and MPa both houses live in Delhi. The country's capital has become the capital of crime."

Singh had also filed a Suspension of Business Notice on Wednesday seeking to discuss the increasing crime rate in the national capital.

According to Singh's notice, he mentioned that "statistics from prominent newspapers," highlight a rise in crimes such as robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and the elderly have increased.

"Statistics from leading newspapers of 2024 highlight the worrying situation of crime in the capital. Robbery cases have increased by 23 pc, theft cases by 25.2pc while attempted murders have increased by 18pc," Singh said in the notice, ANI cited.

The notice further said, "Delhi tops the list of crimes against women among metros. This clearly shows the flaws in the functioning of law and order."

"The increase in crimes against women and senior citizens, and 878 fatal road accidents are a matter of serious concern. Delhi is in panic due to gang wars on the streets and incidents of illegal extortion from traders," Singh added.

He also brought to notice the bomb threats in the national capital, calling it a "failure of the security system," when such threats continued in New Delhi.

"The recent bomb threats in Delhi in 2024 have brought to the fore fearless criminals who are not afraid of the policies of the ministry and attempt this activity from the country's Parliament to AIIMS, showing the failure of the security system," Singh said.

According to ANI, he said in the past year, over 1 lakh 70 thousand crimes have been registered by the Delhi Police.

"The 1,74,253 crimes registered by the Delhi police include murders (308), robbery (1,034), house thefts (5,735) and vehicle thefts (25,140). Despite rising cases of organized crime, the investigation rate rates of house theft (26 pc) and others are extremely low," he said.

He added in the notice, "This makes it clear that the existing measures have failed to ensure public safety."

(With ANI inputs)