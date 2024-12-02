Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the 2024 Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in the lower house of Parliament on Monday

After the Parliament proceedings were adjourned in the first week of its Winter Session on November 29, both Houses are set to resume the proceedings on Monday at 11 am, ANI reported.

The proceedings have been stalled since the start of the Winter Session due to protests by opposition parties to discuss the Adani issue and violence-hit Manipur and Sambhal.

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to meet at the Parliament House office of Congress President and Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the start of both House, ANI reported.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore announced an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to address the Adani issue.

"I hereby seek leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the recent allegations of corruption, bribery, and securities fraud involving the Adani Group and its leadership," Tagore stated.

Additionally, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi sent a notice of Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha on the violence in Sambhal and Ajmer Sharif Dargah plea, ANI reported.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the 2024 Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in the lower house of Parliament on Monday.

According to the secretariat's schedule, Sitharaman is expected to move the Bill to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, which will be considered and passed today in Lok Sabha, ANI cited.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also expected to move a bill to amend the Railways Act. 1989 for consideration and passing, as per the schedule.

As per ANI, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal is also expected to introduce the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha.

The Bill seeks to amend the law relating to the regulation of coastal shipping, promote coasting trade and initiate domestic participation in that, in order to ensure that India is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by the Indian citizens for its national security and commercial needs, and for matters connected in addition to that or incidental to it.

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jayant Chaudhary and Pankaj Chaudhary will make statements on important matters.

While Jayant Chaudhary is anticipated to speak about the state of implementing the recommendations found in the 56th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on Implementation of Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Project pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jaishankar is anticipated to speak about "Recent Developments in India's Relations with China."

In Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Kinjarapu Rammohan Raidu are likely to move bills for their respective ministries, ANI reported.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is likely to move the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing, ANI cited.

It is anticipated that Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, will propose and approve the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024. As approved by the Lok Sabha, the Bill aims to regulate and manage the design, production, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export, and import of aircraft, as well as matters related or incidental to it.

Both houses witnessed brief sessions in the past week after protests by opposition demanding a discussion of the Adani issue.

The first Winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 25, with both houses getting adjourned due to disruptions. The winter session will continue till December 20

(With inputs from ANI)