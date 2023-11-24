Breaking News
Navi Mumbai 1 dead 2 injured as car collides with truck

Navi Mumbai: 1 dead, 2 injured as car collides with truck

Updated on: 24 November,2023 08:44 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

One person was killed and two were injured after their car collided with a truck near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building on Thursday night.

One person was killed and two were injured after their car collided with a truck near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building on Thursday night.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, Pramod Toradmal, Senior Police Inspector at the NRI Police Station, said.

Further information is awaited.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



