Navi Mumbai: 1 dead, 2 injured as car collides with truck

One person was killed and two were injured after their car collided with a truck near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building on Thursday night.

Representative Image

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said.



An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, Pramod Toradmal, Senior Police Inspector at the NRI Police Station, said.



Further information is awaited.

