A case has been registered against 20 activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The case against the members of the political parties has been registered for allegedly creating a fracas at a civic hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: 20 MNS activists booked for creating ruckus civic hospital x 00:00

In a ruckus activity at Navi Mumbai, a case has been registered against 20 activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The case against the members of the political parties has been registered for allegedly creating a fracas at a civic hospital in Navi Mumbai.

As reported by PTI, the unfavourable conditions at the Navi Mumbai hospital were caused by claims about corruption in the post-mortem department, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists suddenly stormed into the Vashi Municipal Hospital on June 17. After entering the hospital, the activists further entered the office of medical superintendent Dr Rajesh Mhatre, shouting slogans.

The members of the MNS allegedly forcibly felicitated Dr Mhatre and have also reportedly threatened him, an official said.

The official, while stating about the incident, added that they assaulted the hospital's security chief when he tried to intervene amid the tense situation.

The uproar about the havoc created by MNS activists at the hospital was reportedly triggered by a video circulating on social media.

The video, which had been circulating online, claimed that an employee of the post-mortem department demanded a bribe from the family of a deceased person to hand over clothes.

The official from the hospital also said the activists also recorded their actions at the hospital on video and circulated the footage on social media.

The official said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Medical Services Act, but no one has been arrested.

Earlier, a few weeks back, another incident also went viral on social media platforms, which showed the MNS activists exploiting and beating an SBI bank employee over the Marathi row. However, as soon as this matter came to the attention of MNS party chief Raj Thackeray, he insisted the activists stop the agitation immediately but also praised them for raising the issue.

Moreover, with civic elections expected later this year, there have been speculations about a possible alliance between Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). The alliance between the two parties might be a threat to the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance.

(With PTI Inputs)