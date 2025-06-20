Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai Fire breakout at scrap godown at Bhandarli no injuries reported

Navi Mumbai: Fire breakout at scrap godown at Bhandarli, no injuries reported

Updated on: 20 June,2025 02:10 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A fire broke out at a scrap godown near the Power Plant Godown. As informed by the Disaster Management Cell, a godown close to MHADA Colony in Uttar Shiv Gaon along the Mumbra-Panvel Road. Howeverm the authorities have not reported any casualties.

Representational Image. File Pic

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at a scrap godown near the Power Plant Godown. As informed by the Disaster Management Cell, a godown close to MHADA Colony in Uttar Shiv Gaon along the Mumbra-Panvel Road in Bhandarli on Thursday morning caught fire.  The fire outbreak in Navi Mumbai created havoc in the surrounding areas.

According to information received from the disaster management cell at around 9:12 am, the godown which was caught under fire is owned by Abu Bakar. It has been reported that the fire spread quickly due to the presence of highly flammable materials such as plastic, rags, cardboard, and wood.


As soon as the authorities were informed about the incident, multiple units from Thane and Navi Mumbai responded swiftly and reached the spot. Officials from Daighar Police Station, Thane Fire Brigade Department, and Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived promptly at the scene to initiate firefighting and safety procedures in order to take control of the situation as quickly as possible. 


As per the information provided by the Disaster Management Cell on Friday, a total of four firefighting units from the Thane, Vashi, Airoli and Koparkhairane Fire Departments were deployed.

Despite the highly intensified fire outrage because of the flammable materials within the 2000 sq. ft. godown, no casualties or injuries were reported at the scene. The coordinated efforts of the fire brigade teams successfully brought the situation under control. 

The Disaster Management Cell also said that “Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the blaze by approximately 12:00 pm after nearly three hours of continuous efforts. Currently, cooling operations are underway to ensure no residual embers reignite the materials and to prevent any further damage to the surrounding area.”

As soon as the situation came under control, the findings suggested that there was extensive property damage, but the prompt response prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.
Various departments, including the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Fire Brigade Unit and authorities, have urged other godown and shop owners to ensure fire safety measures.

