Navi Mumbai Animal lovers NGO step in to save Uran strays

Navi Mumbai: Animal lovers, NGO step in to save Uran strays

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Three of the 22 dogs affected by acid attacks in Velshi village have succumbed to injuries

Navi Mumbai: Animal lovers, NGO step in to save Uran strays

Representation Pic

Navi Mumbai: Animal lovers, NGO step in to save Uran strays
Uran Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly attacking 22 stray dogs with acid. Per the FIR, three of the 22 dogs affected have succumbed to acid-related injuries while undergoing treatment.


The suspects are said to be from Uran’s Veshvi village, where the animals were attacked. The FIR invokes Section 429 (whoever commits mischief by killing or poisoning a mammal) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.


mid-day previously reported on animal lovers Sunil and Rashmi Madhvi’s effort to raise awareness about the animals’ plight. On November 21, Sunil observed that a dog he regularly fed suffered a burn injury on his face. Later, his wife Rashmi too spotted canines whose skin had been burnt, in addition to other feeders who took note of wounded dogs.


uran mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai mumbai news

