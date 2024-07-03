Navi Mumbai civic body outlines overview of Consumer Textile Recycling Pilot Project

In Navi Mumbai, daily waste is classified into three categories: wet, dry, and household hazardous

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kailas Shinde on Tuesday provided an overview of the Consumer Textile Recycling Pilot Project, initiated by the Ministry of Textiles, during a meeting of housing society office bearers, reported news agency PTI.

During the interaction, Director of the Union Ministry of Textiles Tapan Kumar Raut highlighted Navi Mumbai civic body's consistent efforts towards cleanliness and its proactive stance in adopting innovative cleanliness activities, making it an ideal candidate for this project, reported PTI.

He stated that the Consumer Textile Recycling Pilot Project will involve cooperation from the Central Clothing Committee, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and NGOs, with clothes collection being organised at the society level.

Now, waste clothes will also be classified separately. Navi Mumbai has been chosen for this innovative pilot project aimed at recycling discarded clothes, reported PTI.

A survey is being conducted in this regard keeping in mind that the discarded clothes that are not in use by the citizens are not waste, they can be reused and recycled.

Currently, the innovative concept of '3 R' centres is being implemented by the Navi Mumbai civic body at 94 locations, where citizens can donate items they no longer need, which are then available to those who can use them, reported PTI.

This includes clothes, and a new recycling hall is planned for future implementation. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar appealed to the society office bearers for their full cooperation in ensuring the success of this project.

Earlier, in February this year, the draft development plan for the Navi Mumbai area in Maharashtra, the first since the civic body was established 33 years ago, was submitted to the state government for approval, reported PTI.

The draft development plan was published on August 10, 2022, under Section 26(1) of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act 1966 and more than 16,000 suggestions and objections were received, an official said, as per the PTI.

The draft plan lays emphasis on developing sports facilities, redevelopment of schools and buildings and reorganisation of public amenities, he said.

The plan also aims to unlock the development potential of private lands in areas like Airoli, Digha, Ilathan, Borivali, Adivali, and Bhootvali by reserving plots for road networks and public facilities to boost overall development.

(With inputs from PTI)