Navi Mumbai: Activist red-flags debris dumping near mangrove site in Ulwe

Debris being dumped on an open plot close to a mangrove site in Ulwe near Navi Mumbai

Mumbai-based environmentalists have once again exposed alleged illegal dumping activities that are taking place close to a mangrove patch in Ulwe near Navi Mumbai. In a video that has been posted on social media, a dumper can be seen disposing of mud on an open plot close to mangroves.

On Tuesday, environmentalist Stalin D posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, tagging the chief minister, mangrove cell officer and collector of Raigad district, stating, “This is how CIDCO protects mangroves? Please take immediate action to stop violations of court orders that protect mangroves and 50 MTR buffer zones (sic).” Stalin has stated that the alleged encroachment on mangrove land was taking place opposite Sector 2 near a Larsen & Toubro plant.

Talking to mid-day Stalin D said, “CIDCO continues to landfill and reclaim plots in CRZ areas in proximity to mangroves and on mangroves and sell them off to unsuspecting buyers. CIDCO has steadfastly refused to accept the presence of any kind of coastal wetlands or intertidal areas in their jurisdiction. The district administration starting from the Konkan commissioner to the forest department, environmental department and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) have turned a blind eye. Over the past 10 years, we have seen that CIDCO has continuously done this and the departments concerned have not taken any action, Because of this, the environment and ecology in Raigad district are paying a huge price.”

Navi Mumbai-based environmentalist Sunil Agarwal also posted on X about the matter, saying, “This is the same place where destruction was happening in May 2023. @mpcb_official asked @CIDCO_Ltd to stop dumping. They kept quiet for 10 months & resumed destruction. The inspection report attached. @CPCB_OFFICIAL what action will be taken for open defiance of your order? (sic)”

Agarwal, in another post, stated, “I lodged the complaint using new app launched by @SMungantiwar @MangroveForest. It promptly acknowledged my complaint but nothing happens after that. No update on action taken. Has dumping stopped? Has culprits been caught? Any action against CIDCO official for defying orders? (sic)”