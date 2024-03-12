Breaking News
Mumbai: Andheri residents red-flag dumping of debris into nullah

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Locals call for authorities to end menace, say illegal activity can cause flooding, major health crisis

Illegal debris being dumped into the Mogra nullah near Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West

Key Highlights

  1. Narrowing of Mogra nullah near Lokhandwala is raising concerns
  2. Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association has appealed to authorities
  3. LOCA also posted a video of the dumping in the nullah

The narrowing of Mogra nullah near Lokhandwala in Andheri West due to illegal debris dumping is raising concerns, as it could result in flooding. The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) has appealed to authorities to crack down on those responsible.


LOCA also posted a video of the dumping in the nullah, with a truck full of debris seen offloading its contents into the it. Karan Jotwani, chairman of LOCA, said locals have complained about the dumping to the municipal commissioner, K West ward officer and suburban collector.


Residents alleged that the dumping started early Monday morning next to Runwal Elegante in Andheri West close to Lokhandwala Complex.


“It will have serious repercussions as the flow of the nullah will be restricted, leading to a bad odour and breeding of mosquitoes. Our locality is already struggling with dust pollution due to ongoing Metro and road work. This dumping is adding fuel to the fire. We have observed an increase in pollution in our locality and a few senior residents were forced to wear masks,” said Devang Desai, a member of the managing committee of Runwal Elegante.

Nayan Shah, chairman of the managing committee, said, “The dumping may block the flow of water in the nullah, resulting in the accumulation of water at one place, creating a stink. It is causing a lot of noise and disturbances apart from generating dust. This is very bad for the respiratory condition of people, especially children and senior citizens. The residents at Runwal Elegante saw the trucks moving towards the nullah as early as 5.30 am.” Mogra nullah is an important water body that passes through Andheri and flows into the Arabian Sea via Versova Creek.

Rahul Newar, a resident of Runwal Elegante, said that the dumping has to be stopped by imposing penalties and monitoring on an ongoing basis.

“Cleaning of the nullah will be very helpful. The area around it could be beautified with trees and some residents are happy to contribute to this in various capacities,” he added.

March 11
Day the dumping began 

