Navi Mumbai: College student leaves home, remains untraceable

Updated on: 13 September,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Std XII Thane student told family he wanted to stop studying and start working

Navi Mumbai: College student leaves home, remains untraceable

Navi Mumbai: College student leaves home, remains untraceable
A Std XII student from Sanpada in Navi Mumbai has gone untraceable ever since he ran away from home last week saying he did not want to study further and instead want to do a job, police said on Thursday. The boy studies in a college located in Chembur area of Mumbai, they said.


“On September 6, he told his parents that he did not want to study any further and wished to do a job. He packed his bag and left for Pune before them. Half-an-hour later, when his family members contacted him, he told them that he was already on board a Pune-bound train,” an officer of Sanpada police station said.



The next day, his father called him up again, but he did not not pick up the call. His father then called him from another number. The boy spoke to him, but did not tell him about his location, he said. After that, he blocked the phone numbers and went untraceable since then, he added.


Based on a missing person’s report filed by the boy’s father, a case under section 137 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified persons and a search operation was underway to trace him, according to the police.

