Navi Mumbai couple booked for throwing kerosene on Panvel civic body employee

Following the incident on Tuesday, the Panvel Municipal Corporation employee filed a police complaint against the accused couple.

A couple in Navi Mumbai has been booked for throwing flammable liquid over a civic employee, stated a report in PTI. The couple, who are in their 40s, allegedly barged into the premises of Panvel Municipal Corporation in Navi Mumbai and threw kerosene on a civic clerk, an official was quoted as saying in the report.

The incident happened on Tuesday and a case was registered against the accused man and woman at Panvel Town police station, a police official told PTI.

Reportedly, the accused had come to the civic body’s gate pertaining to an agitation but the security guard prevented them from entering the civic agency’s premises. The couple did not pay heed to him and entered the corporation premises riding a bike.

The woman, allegedly, threw kerosene on a civic clerk present at the scene and the couple reportedly abused the civic staff and the security guard as well.

Following the incident, the civic employee filed a police complaint against the accused couple. The police registered a First Information Report against them and charged them under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Bombay Police Act, the official told PTI.

Similar incidents have happened in the past where civic employees were roughed up. In June this year, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab and others had allegedly roughed up a civic engineer after the demolition of their party office in the Bandra area.

Reportedly, Parab with other party functionaries took out a rally in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s H-East ward after the party office demolition and they met ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar. They had asked her to present in front of them the officials involved in the demolition of the office.

After some civic staffers came forth, the party functionaries allegedly assaulted assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also issued threats to him.

Parab and four others were booked for using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging duty and for criminal intimidation.