In a chilling hit-and-run incident that sparked outrage in the locality, a woman was grievously injured after being struck by a speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk man in Kamothe on Sunday, June 22 in the evening.

The incident occurred outside Sarovar Hotel in Sector 6A, Kamothe, when the white Swift bearing registration number MH 02 BG 6723 rammed into the unsuspecting woman, flinging her onto the roadside. Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, did not stop even after the impact.

Instead, he drove ahead recklessly and smashed into several parked vehicles before coming to a halt.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable but under observation.

Eyewitnesses and bystanders, angered by the recklessness, overpowered the driver and reportedly roughed him up before handing him over to the Kamothe police. Police sources confirmed that the man has been taken for medical examination to ascertain alcohol levels, and an FIR is being registered against him for rash driving and endangering life.

The incident has triggered anger among local residents, who are demanding strict action and regular checks to prevent such reckless behaviour.

More updates are awaited.