Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists write to NMMC chief seeking action against people who keep going closer to DPS lake flamingoes

Environmentalists write to NMMC chief seeking action on avian enthusiasts who keep going closer to DPS lake flamingoes risking their lives, despite the presence of a watchtower there

People move towards the lake and the flamingoes

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has built a watchtower on the service road to facilitate birdwatchers enjoying the sight of flamingos at DPS lake in Navi Mumbai, but enthusiastic crowds keep walking close to the migratory birds into the wetland, risking their lives and infuriating environmentalists.

The NGO NatConnect Foundation has written a letter to the NMMC Commissioner regarding this issue on Wednesday.

Talking to mid-day, the Director of NatConnect Foundation, B N Kumar said, “We are happy that the NMMC has built a watchtower on the service road to facilitate birdwatchers who enjoy looking at flamingoes. But these enthusiastic crowds keep walking close to the migratory birds into the wetland risking their lives.”

The watchtower at DPS lake

From the tower one can get a view of the birds across the vast lake. Environment lovers claim that it is also not safe for birds if people go so close to them and disturb their peace.

“It is highly disturbing to see crowds who are keen to take selfies with flamingoes in the background. They throw stones at the birds to make them fly helter-skelter,” Kumar added.

Environmentalists expected that birdwatchers would use the watchtower and not enter the lake area, but they are highly disappointed that the people continue to walk through the barricades there.

Environment lovers have appealed to NMMC to erect stronger fencing to prevent people from getting into the lake.

“Most professional photographers carry powerful zooms and wide-angle lenses with tripods. They might as well use the tower to shoot their pictures instead of getting close to the birds and risking their lives in the slush,” an environmentalist added.

The NMMC has put caution signs at the lake but these are of no use, since the lake boundary is left open.

In the past, some videos of people getting stuck in the muddy lake area, struggling to get out, went viral. Some netizens even questioned the authorities for leaving the lake area “dangerously open.”

“The civic authorities must crack down on such people who lack civic sense, and restrict entry to the lake from all sides. We also demand that NMMC take over the wetland from CIDCO and maintain it as a tourist attraction. The NMMC could build a couple of more watchtowers if needed,” the letter stated.