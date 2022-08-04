Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Fishes found dead in Uran creek; MPCB files FIR

Updated on: 04 August,2022 06:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The samples collected from the creek showed some chemicals. The tests are being further analysed

Several fish and crabs (R) and authorities visiting the site. Pic/NatConnect Foundation


The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has filed an FIR with reference to the chemical pollution in Bhendkhal Creek, Uran leading to the death of several fish and crabs. The local fishing community and environmentalists have raised an alarm against some chemical tankers polluting the creek water.

MPCB Sub Regional Officer Sachin Adkar confirmed to NatConnect Foundation that an FIR against unidentified persons has been filed with the Uran police.

"The samples collected from the creek showed some chemicals. The tests are being further analysed," the MPCB officer said.


Tahsildar Bhausaheb Andhare also forwarded the pictures to the police as well as RTO of some tankers being washed at the creek.

"We have also requested the police to keep an eye on the culprits and take necessary action," he said

The officials examined the mangroves in the area and found that no damage has been done to them, so far.

"As it is, the fishing community has been hit hard due to the burial of a series of wetlands and blocking of intertidal flow by various ongoing projects," NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar said and pointed out that the chemical pollution menace kills whatever little catch the fishermen get.

This is not the first time that the chemical tanker menace has come to notice. Even the railway tankers were seen getting cleaned in the creek water near the Container Terminal-IV recently.

"Authorities must take strict action," said Nandkumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan. "The ongoing construction for infrastructure projects has had a deadly impact on the fishing community," Pawar added and decried that even the fishing channels through which the boats go into the sea have been blocked illegally by various infrastructure operators.

