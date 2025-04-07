Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Foreign influencers now linked to illegal king cobra handling

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The two influencers were reported last month for handling an Indian spectacled cobra and Indian rock python in Navi Mumbai and posting videos on social media

Mickael Aparicio with the king cobra

Following mid-day’s report about two foreign influencers freely handling snakes in Navi Mumbai, a fresh allegation has emerged claiming that a king cobra was smuggled into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Photos have surfaced showing influencer Mickael Aparicio allegedly handling a king cobra, and a formal complaint has been lodged with the Maharashtra Forest Department by wildlife enthusiast Anand Mohite. The department has now initiated an investigation into the matter.


Mumbai-based wildlife lover Anand Mohite said, “While going through the Instagram accounts of both the international influencers, we got to know that one of them (Mickael Aparicio) did free handling of king cobra—a species that is not found in Mumbai or Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This also means that someone, or those snake rescuers seen in the group photos with the foreign influencer, have smuggled the king cobra and have provided the species for free handling. The forest department needs to investigate this case, and action should be taken against those who have smuggled the king cobra.”


The complainant has also submitted photographs where one of the foreign influencers is seen handling the king cobra. The background of the images, according to Mohite, matches a location in Navi Mumbai.


Earlier, mid-day published a report titled “Foreign influencers in dock for handling protected species for social media likes” where Mohite had already filed a complaint urging the forest department to take legal action against international influencers Michael Holston and Mickael Aparicio for filming reels with snakes in Navi Mumbai.

According to Mohite, Holston—who has 13.1 million followers on Instagram—was recently in Navi Mumbai along with Aparicio, who is from Bali, Indonesia. He alleged that on either March 14 or March 15, the duo was seen handling protected species such as the Indian spectacled cobra and Indian rock python, both listed under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A forest department official said, “We have come to know that a king cobra was used by one of the international influencers for free handling at a place in Navi Mumbai. We are investigating who supplied the king cobra to the influencer, and action will be taken against the person responsible for supplying the snake, as this species is not found in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Mohite has also demanded legal action not only against the two foreign influencers but also against a few amateur snake enthusiasts from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, whom he claims were also involved.

navi mumbai wildlife maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

