As per the police officials, the offence was registered on Tuesday

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Four booked for cheating investors of Rs 14 crore x 00:00

On Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai police said they have registered a criminal offence against four persons for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 14.24 crore.

As per the police officials, the offence was registered on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of investors filed a complaint at the Uran police station in Navi Mumbai.

The accused including a woman, cheated the investors between January and May 2023 by operating a chit fund.

The accused promised the investors good returns which were never paid, stated the Uran police.

"A probe was underway," a police officer said.