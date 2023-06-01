Navi Mumbai: Four booked for cheating investors of Rs 14 crore

As per the police officials, the offence was registered on Tuesday
On Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai police said they have registered a criminal offence against four persons for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 14.24 crore.
As per the police officials, the offence was registered on Tuesday.
A group of investors filed a complaint at the Uran police station in Navi Mumbai.
The accused including a woman, cheated the investors between January and May 2023 by operating a chit fund.
The accused promised the investors good returns which were never paid, stated the Uran police.
"A probe was underway," a police officer said.