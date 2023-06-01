Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar

The proposed Tunnel Link Rd will cut travel time by 30 minutes from Vashi toll naka to Kharghar

If everything goes according to plan, in the coming years, traffic on the Sion-Panvel highway in Navi Mumbai will decrease, as CIDCO has invited bids for a Turbhe-Kharghar Tunnel Link Road Project which will cut the travel time by 30 minutes from Vashi toll naka to Kharghar.

“We have invited bids for the Design, Construction and Commissioning Of Turbhe-Kharghar Tunnel Link Road (TKLR) for direct connectivity to the International Corporate Park (ICP) at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai,” said an official. Once the bids are finalized, the project is expected to be completed in five years.

The company that will construct the project will have to look after its operation and maintenance for a period of six years which is also called as the defect liability period. The 5.45 km-long road will cost over Rs 2,000 to construct. In the month of April last year CIDCO had sent a proposal to the Urban Development Department of Maharashtra to get their nod to implement the project.

According to the plan, TKLR alignment will start from Turbhe and go towards Kharghar via Juinagar bypassing roads that motorists have to take via Sion-Panvel Highway, Thane-Belapur Road and Palm Beach Road. A tunnel will be built through the hill separating the two nodes. Before the project takes off, the CIDCO will acquire land, resettle and rehabilitate people and get permission from the Forest Department for the same.

