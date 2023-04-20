Navi Mumbai: How green warriors tackled birdbrains

Relentless pleading by environmentalists finally leads NMMC to fence off DPS Lake to protect flamingos from human attacks

Birdwatchers at DPS Lake in Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Responding to the persistent pleas of environmentalists, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has agreed to completely fence off DPS Lake off Nerul’s Palm Beach Road to protect flamingos from humans. The NMMC had carried out partial fencing after a woman got stuck in slush while rushing to get a close-up of the pink birds. Environmentalists raised concerns over the safety of birds as well as people and appealed to various authorities to take safety precautions.

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said, “The partial fencing done by NMMC is utterly inadequate as it left huge gaps along the lake boundary. Overenthusiastic people are rushing into the sandy areas of the lake, disturbing migratory birds that rest here during the high tide at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS).”

A notice put up by the NMMC at the spot

Kumar pointed out an alarming trend of some miscreants throwing stones at resting flocks to make them fly and then taking selfies. “This is highly criminal as the birds protected under the Wildlife Protection Act get hurt,” said Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Hill and Wetlands forum. Both Kumar and Nadkarni met NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Monday evening to explain the gravity of the situation and stress the need for the civic body to complete the work.

Kumar claims that Narvekar has promised to complete the fencing and put up signboards warning stone pelters of the action they could face under the Wildlife Protection Act. Nadkarni also suggested that a gate be installed, which could be unlocked during emergencies when bird rescuers have to take care of ailing or injured flamingos and other migratory birds.

The number of migratory birds has risen dramatically, and Navi Mumbai has acquired the tag of Flamingo City while environmentalists have been celebrating a flamingo festival for the past few years. Environment lovers such as NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan fear that the party may not last long as the wetlands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region—a premier flamingo destination—are being wiped out. “Hopefully, the Flamingo City will protect the pink avian guests,” Kumar stated.



The partial fence set up at DPS Lake in Nerul, Navi Mumbai

On March 30, mid-day reported on how environmentalists had written to the NMMC chief seeking action against avian enthusiasts who keep venturing closer to DPS Lake, risking their lives, despite the presence of a watchtower at the site. From the tower, one can get a clear view of the birds across the vast water body. Environment lovers claim that it is also not safe for birds if people go so close to them and disturb their peace.

As per a Bombay Natural History Society study, approximately 1,33,000 flamingos were observed in April 2022 across the TCFS, Sewri-Nhava and adjacent zones; 1,03,000 were spotted in February 2020-21, 96,400 during February 2019 and 1,20,000 during March 2018.

