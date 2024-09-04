Following a recent incident of flamingos colliding with a signboard, CIDCO will now install yellow lamps

Flamingos, landing and taking off at DPS lake, have been disoriented by the light pollution. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: LED lamps that blind flamingos at DPS lake to go x 00:00

In response to environmentalists' concerns about light pollution affecting the flamingos at DPS Flamingo Lake, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to replace the glaring LED lamps with yellow bulbs on the elevated road to the Nerul Jetty. CIDCO has issued an e-tender for the project, with September 11 as the deadline for bid submissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental groups have been raising concerns since February after seven flamingos collided with a large signboard at the passenger water transport terminal and died. Another ten flamingos subsequently perished, seemingly disoriented by the bright lights and the absence of food due to the drying up of the lake, caused by a blockage in the intertidal water flow, according to NatConnect Foundation. “Although delayed, CIDCO's decision is a positive step. Hopefully, the lake will be ready to welcome the flamingos with less intrusive lighting during the next flamingo season beginning next month,” said NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar.

Kumar pointed out that migratory birds, especially flamingos, flying low while landing and taking off at DPS Flamingo Lake, have been disoriented by the light pollution. CIDCO responded promptly at the time, with the then joint MD, Dr. Kailas Shinde, ordering the removal of the signboard. Dr Shinde, now the Commissioner at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has been urged by NatConnect to ensure that the lights around the lake, particularly those on the service road parallel to Palm Beach Road, are replaced. The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) recommended that NMMC and CIDCO replace the bright lights and adjust the lamp angles to 45 degrees downward to reduce the impact of light pollution on the birds.

NatConnect has reiterated that CIDCO should not only replace the LED lamps with yellow bulbs but also adjust the lampshades to a 45-degree downward angle. Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) expressed hope that CIDCO would act in a more environmentally responsible manner. Jyoti Nadkarni, an activist and birder, highlighted that light pollution is a significant threat to birds, causing disorientation. "This is why we campaigned against bright lights at Vadale Lake in Panvel," Nadkarni said. Fortunately, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) heeded the environmentalists' plea to protect nocturnal life.