Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai man injured after jumping off moving train to chase mobile thief

Navi Mumbai man injured after jumping off moving train to chase mobile thief

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The commuter sustained severe head injuries after falling on the platform at Kopar Khairane station in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai man injured after jumping off moving train to chase mobile thief

CCTV grab of the incident shows the victim falling on to the platform and hurting himself while trying to chase the phone thief

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai man injured after jumping off moving train to chase mobile thief
x
00:00

A mobile phone was snatched from a commuter aboard a moving local train at Navi Mumbai’s Kopar Khairane railway station, leading to a dangerous chase. The thief jumped onto the platform after snatching the phone, and the victim, in an attempt to catch him, jumped from the train, sustaining a serious head injury.


CCTV footage from the station shows the thief making his escape with the stolen phone, followed closely by the commuter. However, as the train picked up speed, the victim lost his balance and fell hard onto the platform. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Parth Wadkar. The incident took place on Sunday, October 6.
A constable from the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed Parth to a nearby government hospital immediately after the incident. He was later transferred to a private hospital in Parel for further treatment.


The identity of the thief remains unknown as no FIR had been registered until Tuesday afternoon, which delayed the investigation. According to police sources, Parth initially declined to give a statement, stating that he would file a complaint after being discharged from the hospital.


“There was no delay in registering the FIR. Our constable immediately took the victim to the hospital, and when we wanted to record his statement, his family requested to wait until after his discharge. The FIR was registered on Tuesday, and we recorded his statement via WhatsApp call, the investigation is ongoing,” said a Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) officer. 

Oct 6
Day of the incident 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai central railway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK