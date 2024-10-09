The commuter sustained severe head injuries after falling on the platform at Kopar Khairane station in Navi Mumbai

CCTV grab of the incident shows the victim falling on to the platform and hurting himself while trying to chase the phone thief

A mobile phone was snatched from a commuter aboard a moving local train at Navi Mumbai’s Kopar Khairane railway station, leading to a dangerous chase. The thief jumped onto the platform after snatching the phone, and the victim, in an attempt to catch him, jumped from the train, sustaining a serious head injury.

CCTV footage from the station shows the thief making his escape with the stolen phone, followed closely by the commuter. However, as the train picked up speed, the victim lost his balance and fell hard onto the platform. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Parth Wadkar. The incident took place on Sunday, October 6.

A constable from the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed Parth to a nearby government hospital immediately after the incident. He was later transferred to a private hospital in Parel for further treatment.

The identity of the thief remains unknown as no FIR had been registered until Tuesday afternoon, which delayed the investigation. According to police sources, Parth initially declined to give a statement, stating that he would file a complaint after being discharged from the hospital.

“There was no delay in registering the FIR. Our constable immediately took the victim to the hospital, and when we wanted to record his statement, his family requested to wait until after his discharge. The FIR was registered on Tuesday, and we recorded his statement via WhatsApp call, the investigation is ongoing,” said a Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) officer.

