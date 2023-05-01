Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 10.52 lakh to cyber fraud

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered in this regard on April 29, an official from Khandeshwar police station said

A 45-year-old logistics consultant from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 10.52 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised to provide him extra income, police said on Monday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered in this regard on April 29, an official from Khandeshwar police station said.

The complainant had last month received a message on his mobile phone that a media group was recruiting people for some tasks for which they could earn Rs 2,500 to 5,000 per day, he said.

The complainant was asked to go through a mobile application and play some games online, for which he was paid. Later, he was asked to pay Rs 10.52 lakh and was promised lucrative returns, the official said.

When he did not get any returns as promised, the man realised that he has been cheated and approached the police, he added.

