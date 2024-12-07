The SOP outlines a set of mandatory compliance measures for construction professionals with the main objective of mitigating noise and air pollution linked to construction activities

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation recovers Rs 1.17 cr fine from builders for construction SOP violations x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected a fine of Rs 1.17 crore from developers and construction companies for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at curbing air and noise pollution, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action follows an order by the Bombay High Court addressing growing concerns over air and noise pollution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation stated on Saturday.

The SOP outlines a set of mandatory compliance measures for construction professionals with the main objective of mitigating noise and air pollution linked to construction activities, reported PTI.

A dedicated Task Force has been formed under the guidance of NMMC to oversee compliance with these procedures and investigate construction sites for any violations, it stated, reported PTI.

Construction violations were detected during the inspection at 78 sites, leading to recovery of Rs. 1,17,16,931 fine from developers and builders.

BMC seizes over 3,600 properties worth Rs 1,672 crore for tax default

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized 3,605 properties of property tax defaulters worth Rs 1,672 crore since April 1. Of this amount, taxpayers have paid only Rs 218.93 crore so far. The BMC has initiated proceedings to auction 90 of these properties.

A BMC official said, “Out of these 3,605 properties, 1,767 are located in the western suburbs, 1,232 in the city area, and 606 in the eastern suburbs. These include residential and commercial buildings, commercial plots, industrial plots, and other properties.”

The BMC has set a target to collect Rs 6,200 crore in property tax for the financial year 2024-25. “As per the BMC guidelines, we will first auction movable items found in the properties. If the tax recovery is still insufficient, the entire property will be auctioned,” said the official.

The official added, “Once a notice is issued, the taxpayer is given 90 days to pay the dues. If the payment is not made within this period, the BMC grants an additional 21 days as a final notice, during which officials personally approach the defaulter. If the tax remains unpaid even after this, the auction process is initiated.”

(With inputs from PTI)