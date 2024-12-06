Political hoardings jeopardise safety of commuters; citizens say complaints have had no effect

A gigantic political poster hiding a traffic signal at Mahim, on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC turns a blind eye as banners block traffic signals x 00:00

Motorists and riders are concerned about their safety as illegal hoardings are obscuring vital traffic signals and diversions, posing serious risks to road users. The hoardings were put up by ruling parties for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. These political banners are not only disrupting the flow of traffic but also blocking critical signals, making it difficult for drivers to navigate safely. Despite numerous citizen complaints, the BMC has failed to act on removing the unauthorised hoardings, which have also appeared in areas like Kandivli, Borivli, Bandra, and Mahim.

Political posters blocking a signal at Kalanagar, Bandra East. Pic/Ashish Raje

“These banners across South Mumbai are a major hindrance. They block signals, and this is hazardous. I urge the authorities to remove these small hoardings,” said Anand Patil, a cab driver. A mid-day reporter and photographer conducted an extensive survey of South Mumbai and discovered several illegal hoardings along stretches of Marine Drive, Pedder Road, Girgaon Chowpatty, and near the BMC headquarters. Many of these hoardings were blocking signals, while flags of various parties were placed on dividers.

“I fear an accident because the banners block the signals. I can’t see them clearly. The stretch of flags also obstructs my view. I’m very careful while making turns,” said a driver, speaking on condition of anonymity. Some of the banners were broken and lying near the entrance to the Coastal Road. The clean-up marshals appeared to have ignored the broken banners, and some political flags on dividers remained uncollected by the BMC.



A political hoarding hiding a signal in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

“We walk here daily, but today the road is completely filled with flags from political parties. Even though the swearing-in ceremony is over, the BMC has not bothered to remove them. The beauty of the road is ruined by these small hoardings, flags, and trash. The BMC should clean it up immediately,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.



A poster at Hutatma Chowk causing hindrance to pedestrians. Pic/Atul Kamble

“Normally, the road is beautiful, but today I can’t see past the hoardings and flags. While some areas remain clean with no hoardings, other stretches are cluttered and not cleaned. The marshals are always around collecting fines—why can’t they help clean up these hoardings?” another resident said.



A poster near the Royal Opera House intersection, causing visibility issues. Pic/Atul Kamble

Authorities speak

“We have noticed that banners have been placed along certain stretches of South Mumbai. We received complaints on Friday and plan to clean up the entire stretch of hoardings after December 6. We will ensure that no hoarding proves to be a hindrance,” said a BMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity.