Updated on: 26 July,2022 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 20 new cases of Covid-19 on July 25

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 20 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With the addition of these cases on July 25, there are 292 active cases in Navi Mumbai now.

The death toll remained unchanged at 2,052 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, according to NMMC data.


Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 176 Covid-19 cases, a 26 per cent drop from the 238 recorded a day earlier, and three deaths.

It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,23,088 and the toll to 19,643. The recovery count increased by 264 to touch 11,01,619, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,826.

BMC data showed 1,77,72,597 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai so far, including 8,358 during the day.

The recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 18 and 24 stood at 0.023 per cent, according to civic data.

