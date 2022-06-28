Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 451 new cases of Covid-19 on June 27

With the addition of these cases on June 27, there are 1,904 active cases in the city now

File Pic

Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 198 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

There was no fatality on June 27 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,051.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 1,062 Covid-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 11,08,433 and the toll to 19,604.

As per BMC data, the number of people on oxygen support was 84, while just 668 out of 24,768 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.

The recovery count increased by 1,305 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,76,350, leaving the metropolis with 12,479 active cases, it showed.