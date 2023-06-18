Navi Mumbai: Offences registered against 3 for employing children as labourers

The anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) officials during an inspection on Saturday found that two garage owners from Vahalgaon in Ulwe area had employed two minors, aged 16 and 17, and engaged them in heavy and hazardous works at the garage

The Navi Mumbai police have registered cases against three persons for allegedly employing children as labourers in their establishments, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) officials during an inspection on Saturday found that two garage owners from Vahalgaon in Ulwe area had employed two minors, aged 16 and 17, and engaged them in heavy and hazardous works at the garage, the official told PTI.

In another case, the AHTC team found a 42-year-old hotel owner had employed three minors at his establishment in Nerul area, the official said.

Offences were registered against the two garage owners, aged 26 and 35, and the hotel owner at different police stations in Navi Mumbai under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals after they were found living illegally in the country, an official told PTI on Sunday.

The accused, who hail from Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended from Nerul on Saturday, the official from Nerul police station told PTI.

A case under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act has been registered against the duo, he said.

The men had been living in a chawl in Nerul Gaon area since the last one year without a valid passport and visa, and were caught by the police during an inspection, the official added.

In another case, A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly murdering his friend and dumping the body in a river, an official told PTI on Saturday.

The suspect has claimed that he killed the victim as the latter often passed abusive remarks on his dead parents, the official said.

According to Prasad Pandhre, senior inspector of the Murbad police station, the body of a man tied with a huge stone was found in a river in their jurisdiction on June 11.



As they began a probe, the Murbad police received a complaint about a missing man named Hemant, alias Kiran Nandu Kadav (24) of Dhanivali in the area. The official said the body recovered from the river turned out to be Kadav's.



Working on intelligence and technical inputs, police zeroed in on Kadav's friend Radheshyam Mohilal Singh.



Police learnt that Singh had lost his parents when he was young. He and Kadav became friends six months ago and would drink together at times. However, Kadav would pass abusive remarks on Singh's parents, the official said quoting the suspect.



Tired of his friend's snide remarks, Singh hit Kadav with a stone and strangulated him to death before dumping the body in a river, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)