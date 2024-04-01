After the accident, nearly 300 persons deceased's village protested and blocked busy Uran-Panvel highway for over three hours, said Navi Mumbai Police.

Representative image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai Police book 65 persons for road blockade after man's death in accident x 00:00

Navi Mumbai Police have registered a case against 65 persons after they staged a flash 'rasta roko' protest in the city to demand compensation over the death of a motorist following an accident, an official said on Monday.

According to a report in PTI, on Saturday, the rider collided with a trailer on a highway in Uran resulting in the death of the 40-year-old rider, who hails from Mothijui village in the area.

Reportedly, after the accident, nearly 300 persons from the village reached the accident site and began a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protest. They had placed the man's body on the road and protested for over three hours demanding compensation from the trailer owner over his death.

An official from Uran police station told PTI that the protestors had disrupted the vehicular traffic on the busy Uran-Panvel highway.

The PTI report added that the police later cleared the blockade and sent the man's body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, they booked eight identified persons and 57 others under Sections 41 (wrongful restraint), 141, 143, 145 (unlawful assembly), 297 (trespassing on burial places, etc), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Per the PTI report, the case was registered on Sunday based on a complaint by a constable at Uran police station.

An official stated on Monday that Navi Mumbai Police had filed a case against four people for unlawfully transporting cows in an inhumane way. According to a PTI report, a local hotel owner apprehended a tempo on Taloja MIDC route on Sunday while the accused was moving eight cows to adjacent Mumbai.

According to the PTI report, an official from Taloja police station stated that the cows were crowded into the tempo and were being transported without legal permits, food, or other necessities.

The official further stated that four more cows were discovered in horrible conditions on the premises of the four defendants in Taloja.

The official also informed PTI that they have filed a case against the four people based on the hotel owner's allegation. The case was filed under sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act of 1976, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, and the Motor Vehicles Act.