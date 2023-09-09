Navi Mumbai Police book man for molesting 32-year-old woman in Panvel

The incident occurred when accused Rajaram Patil visited her house on a Friday afternoon and requested the woman to switch on the TV.

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man from the Panvel area for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old woman. The accused, identified as Rajaram Patil, had employed the complainant to provide security for his house in Naregaon, a PTI report stated.

According to the PTI report, the incident occurred when Patil visited the house on a Friday afternoon and requested the woman to switch on the TV. Upon entering the house, he followed her and subjected her to molestation, as reported by the complainant.

In response to the woman's complaint, the authorities have filed charges against Patil for molestation under the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, charges have been pressed against him under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Kolhapur man sexually harasses Navi Mumbai woman

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra on Thursday said that they have booked a computer centre owner from Kolhapur for allegedly sexually harassing, intimidating and stalking a 23-year-old woman living in the city, according to the PTI.

In another incident from Navi Mumbai, a 50-year-old man from Kolhapur was arrested by the police for sexually harassing, stalking and criminally intimidating a 23-year-old woman living in the city. The woman had in her complaint stated that the accused based in Gandhinglaj sexually harassed her between October 2020 and January 2022

The complainant said the accused used to toucher her inappropriately when they were working together and that he would switch off CCTV cameras at the workplace before his criminal activities. The First Information Report stated that he stalked the woman after she was married off and had been intimidating her saying he would reveal false information about her to her spouse.

A case was filed after intervention from the National Commission of Women and the accused was charged under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354A (sexual harassment) 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.