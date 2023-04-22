Navi Mumbai: Police pay special public prosecutor after delay of 2 years

The part payment comes following a report in this newspaper; Pradeep Gharat has been working in the murder case of Ashwini Gore-Bidre

Pradeep Gharat, senior advocate

After delaying payment for more than 2 years, the Navi Mumbai police have finally paid part of the fees of special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, appointed in the murder case of Ashwini Gore-Bidre. Gharat received the payment of Rs 9 lakh from cops after a report by mid-day on the same, on April 4. However, fees worth Rs 10 lakh are still awaited. Gharat had written to the commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai in March stating he doesn’t wish to appear in the case if his fees are not paid. This is the second time advocate Gharat has had to raise the issue of non-payment of fees since he has taken up the case.

mid-day had carried a report on April 4 about administrative lacunae which led to the non-payment of the fees of Gharat, a senior lawyer appointed as special public prosecutor in the murder case of Gore-Bidre. Gharat was appointed in the case in May 2019. He raised the issue for the first time in October 2020, when he wasn’t paid for 17 months.

After mid-day's recent report, some of the pending charges were cleared by cops within 48 hours on April 6.

“I am a professional and put my 100% in each case when I get appointed as public prosecutor, but government organisations should not show such negligent approach towards the cases, especially in which a cop has been murdered, and a senior cop is an accused. This should not happen. I understand there is a system and it takes time, but such delay is not acceptable. Why should I spend my time on a case where I am not getting paid on a regular basis?" said Gharat.

The Navi Mumbai cops had issued a cheque of R9.60 lakh to Gharat in 2022, but it bounced on March 31, 2022. The bank cited that the cheque carried an incorrect name. Finally, on April 6 some of the fees were transferred into his account. As per the remuneration sanctioned by the government of Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai police are yet to pay approximately Rs 10 lakh towards the fees of Gharat.

Gore-Bidre, an assistant inspector, and a resident of Navi Mumbai, was allegedly killed by then Senior Inspector Abhay Kurundkar and his three associates on April 11, 2016. The trial is on at the Panvel Sessions Court.

