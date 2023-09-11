Navi Mumbai: Re-probe into Kharghar school that had barred student from SSC exam

Deputy director of school education issues order; institute’s action caused the student and her sister to lose four academic years

The Harmony School in Kharghar where the girls are students. File pic/Satej Shinde

Deputy director of school education has issued an order to education officer of Raigad The school’s action has resulted in these students missing out on four academic years The Harmony School allegedly did not allow a student to appear for the SSC board exam

After numerous complaints, the deputy director of school education has issued an order to the education officer (central) of Raigad, instructing him to conduct a thorough re-investigation in the case involving a Kharghar school withholding documents of two students due to non-payment of fees. The school’s action has resulted in these students missing out on four academic years.

The Harmony School, located in Kharghar’s Sector 36, in 2018-19 allegedly did not allow a student to appear for the SSC board exam and even withheld her school leaving certificate. The school meted out the same treatment to her younger sister, who was in Std V at the time.

Probe ordered

The order letter dated September 8 by Deputy Director of School Education Sandeep Sangave reads, “As per the complainant, the inquiry report submitted to the Child Rights Commission is ambiguous and doubtful. As no action has been taken till now against the school, it is hereby informed that appropriate action as per the government rules should be taken against the school after thorough inquiry.” When contacted, Sangave said he cannot comment until the reinvestigation report is out.

What happened

Kiran Kadam, the girls’ father, lost his marketing job after the company he was working with shut down in July 2014. He paid his daughters’ school fees up to 2017, after which things got more challenging and he requested the school to allow him some time.

Kadam said that in 2018-19 he sought some time from the school management to make the payments in instalments. But before the SSC board exams, both his daughters were restricted from entering the school. He said the school did not give in to his requests and appeals and his elder daughter missed the board exam. He said the school did not even issue a leaving certificate so she couldn’t register privately to appear for the SSC board exam.

He has demanded action against not just the school, but also education officers who failed to act against it. Kadam said, “My daughters lost crucial academic years. Despite repeated complaints no action was taken. How will the school and management compensate for my and my daughters’ loss? Despite the MSCPCR [Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights] intervening, the education department has not acted against the school. Where will parents exploited by schools and the system go?”

The MSCPCR in February this year issued a show-cause notice to the school. In a separate letter issued to the education officer of the Zilla Parishad Alibaug, Raigad, the MSCPCR stated that both girls missed four crucial academic years. The commission had directed the education officer to initiate a probe and ensure that the girls get back to education.

Activist speak

Nitin Dalvi, an education activist, said, “There are numerous instances where pupils are traumatised by ridicule or prohibited from taking the exam, their hall tickets, leaving certificates, and mark sheets withheld. Recently, one school in Vikhroli even made a remark on a LC about outstanding fees. Only when we visited the officials again and again, they issued directions and orders in Kadam’s case. They kept delaying the matter. We have been getting many cases which we have brought to the notice of the education department. It’s time the government comes up with some order to restrict these private schools from harassing students in this manner.” Harmony School’s director, Beena Thampi, could not be reached for comment.