Navi Mumbai: Thieves break car windows, steal music systems in Kharghar

One of the car from which music system was stolen.

Residents of sectors 12 and 18 in Kharghar woke up this morning to find their cars parked outside their society compound, windows broken and music systems stolen.

Seven cases were reported till the time of breaking this news by midday.com.

A car owner from sector 18, who was at Kharghar police station this morning, informed Mid-Day that the incident might have happened in the wee hours and the modus operandi is believed to be the same - most of the car's left-side glass window is broken and the music system stolen.

The resident said, "in the morning, I was on my way to drop my daughter to school, when the security guard of my building, who also does washing of cars, informed me about the incident. Soon other residents too joined the discussion and we found multiple cars were targeted, by the unidentified accused."

"We have been at Kharghar police station since morning, where we learned that a similar case was reported in sector 12, Kharghar," said Ashit Hati, a resident of sector 18.

Ashit added, "we tried looking at our society's CCTV footage, but the camera has not captured any images beyond the main gate. We will check other society CCTV footage too. Unfortunately, our street lights have not been working for the last few days and the culprits have taken advantage of darkness. We will complaint to authorities and local elected representatives to ensure that street lights and common CCTV cameras should be checked regularly."

Meanwhile, various Kharghar resident associations have requested cooperative societies and the public to be alert, and ensure society CCTV cameras are in working condition and CCTV cameras cover all strategic points inside and outside the society. Also, ensure that society watchmen are awake at night hours on duty and police should intensify night patrolling.

Kharghar police team was at the scene of the incident inspecting the crime scene. The police have started their investigation and recording statements of complainants, which will be turned into FIR.

