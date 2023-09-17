The three accused abducted a man on September 15 claiming he was involved in a drug peddling racket and then sought Rs 50,000 from him

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Three persons arrested for posing as Crime Branch personnel to extort money x 00:00

Three persons were arrested for allegedly posing as Crime Branch officials to extort money, a Navi Mumbai police official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The three accused abducted a man on September 15 claiming he was involved in a drug peddling racket and then sought Rs 50,000 from him, the official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim managed to escape and approached police, after which Raj Kamble (41), Sanjay Gavkar (52) and Dinesh Gangawane (52) were arrested on Friday, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, thirty-six persons have been for alleged obscenity after an orchestra bar was raided in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, a police official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The raid was carried out late Friday night on a tip off and several dancers and patrons were found to be dancing inappropriately and in a vulgar manner, the Panvel Town police station official told PTI.

"We have booked 22 waitresses and singers, two owners, three waiters, three managers and six customers. They have been charged with singing obscene songs and other offences. No arrest has been made," the official told PTI.

In another case, unidentified persons allegedly broke into a temple and decamped with Rs 10,000 in Navi Mumbai, police told PTI on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Ghansoli area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official told PTI.

Unidentified persons broke the lock of the temple and stole Rs 10,000 from the donation box, he said.

An offence under sections 454 (house-trespass or breaking), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the temple management, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Maharashtra's Palghar have arrested the proprietor of a private company for allegedly availing and passing on fake input tax credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 18.66 crore, an official told PTI on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, officers of the investigation wing of CGST Palghar commissionerate on Friday arrested Dhiren Chandrakant Shah, proprietor of M/s Archana Impex, the official told PTI.

Shah in his statement revealed that he had started Archana Impex & M/s. Archana Enterprises on the instructions of one Pravin Devichand Rajawat, the official told PTI.

The arrested accused passed on fake ITC of Rs 8.8 crore and availed Rs 9.86 crore by furnishing fake invoices without supplying goods or services, the official told PTI, adding that Shah has been arrested under the CGST Act, 2017.

(With inputs from PTI)