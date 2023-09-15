The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 60-year-old hotelier for abusing a person with casteist remarks

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Hotelier booked for abusing man with casteist remarks x 00:00

A hotelier was booked for abusing man with casteist remarks. The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 60-year-old hotelier for abusing a person with casteist remarks, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.

According to the official from Sagri police station, accused Sudhakar N Hegde of Koparkhairane had in 2016 borrowed Rs 25 lakh from the complainant for his hotel business assuring a 10 per cent interest every month. However, Hegde stopped making any payment after some time, the complainant said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Hegde abused the complainant publicly with casteist remarks and "financially boycotted him", said the official citing the first information report (FIR), reported PTI.

The police on Wednesday registered a case against Hegde under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has been booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly stalking, threatening his former girlfriend and posting her objectionable photos and videos on social media after she refused to get back into relationship with him, police told PTI on Thursday.

The accused and the victim (21), who also hails from Madhya Pradesh, are students of an educational institute at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, they said.

They were in a relationship earlier, but later parted ways. The man wanted the woman back in his life and was pressuring her to become friends again, said the police, reported PTI.

However, when the woman rejected his friendly overtures, the accused followed her in person, sent offensive messages and posted her objectionable photos and videos on social media, they said.

He also molested the woman and warned of dire consequences if she rejected his friendship offer. All these incidents took place between January 2022 and now, said the police, reported PTI.

Fed up with constant harassment, the woman lodged a complaint with the Kharghar police following which an FIR was lodged on Tuesday against the man under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation), they said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)