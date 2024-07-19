Navi Mumbai: UDD seeks home dept aid in demolition efforts

Navi Mumbai police’s failure sparks state intervention over unsafe religious structures in Belapur

The maps showing religious structures built on Belapur hill

The state Urban Development Department (UDD) has sought assistance from the home department after the Navi Mumbai police failed to provide security for the demolition of nine-year-old religious structures. These structures illegally occupied a dangerous 2.3 lakh square feet on the landslide-prone Belapur Hill.

This action follows directives from the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) to CIDCO and various government departments, prompted by media reports highlighting landslide risks posed by these structures to residents.

The MSHRC, addressing human rights concerns, convened a second hearing on Tuesday and permitted NatConnect Foundation, which has been advocating against environmental violations, to submit affidavits in the case.

NatConnect director B N Kumar, citing information obtained under the RTI Act from CIDCO, revealed that the religious structures cover a vast area, some accommodating congregations of over 1,000 to 2,000 people. These structures, situated on loose soil, pose significant safety risks due to the hill's susceptibility to landslides.

Incidents of landslides, including one that breached the retaining wall at Kalpataru Cooperative Housing Society, underscore the urgency of the situation.

In response, the UDD informed the Commission that despite repeated requests by CIDCO for police protection during demolition efforts, the Navi Mumbai police did not provide the required security. The UDD has now approached the Home Department, recognising the sensitivity of demolishing religious buildings.

CIDCO confirmed its readiness to demolish the illegal structures, having issued initial notices as early as January 2015 and conducting a fresh survey and issuing further notices in March 2024 to 30 structures.

Vinu Nair, Controller of Unauthorised Constructions - CIDCO, pointed out efforts for a joint demolition drive by NMMC and CIDCO scheduled for June 10 to 12 were halted when the senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station withdrew the earlier agreed-upon escort support.

CIDCO subsequently requested NMMC to cut the water supply to the illegal religious structures and requested Maha Discom to disconnect power connections.

Additionally, two of the religious structures seeking intervention filed petitions, citing pending pleas for regularisation with CIDCO. The Commission granted them permission to file their affidavits.

The commission, chaired by Justice K K Tated and member M A Sayeed, has scheduled the next hearing for August 26.

2.3 l sq ft

Area occupied by illegal structures