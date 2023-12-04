Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai Villagers affected by port project block ships at JNPT

Navi Mumbai: Villagers affected by port project block ships at JNPT

Updated on: 04 December,2023 05:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Police registered offences against 60 men and women who protested mid-sea

Navi Mumbai: Villagers affected by port project block ships at JNPT

Hanuman Koliwada locals used a boat to block the channel. File pic

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: Villagers affected by port project block ships at JNPT
x
00:00

Villagers who gave their land for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port project staged a protest mid-sea and blocked the movement of ships at the port in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday. The police registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against some 60 unidentified men and women who protested mid-sea and blocked the movement of ships in JNPT on Saturday, an official from Nhava Sheva police station said.


Villagers from Hanuman Koliwada used a boat to block the channel for incoming and outgoing ships and obstructed the shipping lanes, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far. Sarpanch of Hanuman Koliwada village Parmanand Koli said the people whose land was acquired for the port project have been demanding proper compensation for the last 38 years, and the protest was staged as there was no resolution in sight.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai mumbai police mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK