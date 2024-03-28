Navi Mumbai woman assaulted after dispute over water usage during Holi celebrations

A dispute broke out between a mother, her son & the Navi Mumbai woman in over water wastage during Holi celebrations.

Representative image

A 27-year-old lady was beaten in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, after a disagreement about the usage of water during Holi celebrations in a housing complex, according to police.

The victim approached the housing society's watchman to voice worry over the wastage of water during the Holi celebrations on Monday. She asked him to warn people to use water sparingly. However, this resulted in a dispute between a 50-year-old mother and her 24-year-old son, who live in the complex, reported PTI.

According to the report, the altercation escalated, and the accused assaulted the victim, causing significant injuries, according to the police.

Subsequently, a case was filed under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Taloja police station, confirmed an official, the PTI report stated.

