Navi Mumbai woman assaulted after dispute over water usage during Holi celebrations
Navi Mumbai woman assaulted after dispute over water usage during Holi celebrations

Updated on: 28 March,2024 06:34 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A dispute broke out between a mother, her son & the Navi Mumbai woman in over water wastage during Holi celebrations.

Representative image

A 27-year-old lady was beaten in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, after a disagreement about the usage of water during Holi celebrations in a housing complex, according to police. 


The victim approached the housing society's watchman to voice worry over the wastage of water during the Holi celebrations on Monday. She asked him to warn people to use water sparingly. However, this resulted in a dispute between a 50-year-old mother and her 24-year-old son, who live in the complex, reported PTI. 


According to the report, the altercation escalated, and the accused assaulted the victim, causing significant injuries, according to the police.


Subsequently, a case was filed under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Taloja police station, confirmed an official, the PTI report stated.

Waiter stabbed to death

A 26-year-old waiter was fatally stabbed on Thursday in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, a police official told PTI on Thursday. According to the report, the deceased Mukesh Mantu Yadav was waiting at a bus stop at 5 am after completing his shift at a local hotel when two bike-borne assailants attempted to grab his bag. 

The duo, per the Vashi Police Station SI Madhukar Bhate's statement to PTI, assaulted him with a knife. 

"A hotel employee who went to help Yadav was also attacked and injured by the accused. A murder case has been registered against two unidentified persons and efforts were on to nab them," Bhate told PTI. 

Share trading fraud racket busted

In another unrelated incident, Navi Mumbai Police busted a share trading scam and arrested a man from Mira Road in Thane district. 

According to a report in PTI, the cops also seized seven phones, 15 SIM cards, nine ATM cards from multiple banks, chequebooks, two PAN cards and four rubber stamps. 

Reportedly, the fraud was discovered after a complaint was filed by a man who claimed to have been defrauded of Rs 29 lakh between January 18 and February 29 of this year after being lured into high-return share trading schemes.

navi mumbai mumbai vashi mumbai news maharashtra
