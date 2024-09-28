Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navratri 2024 How celebrations have evolved over the years in Mumbai

Navratri 2024: How celebrations have evolved over the years in Mumbai

Premium

Updated on: 28 September,2024 11:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai's Navratri has evolved with the times, yet the core of the festival—devotion to the goddess and the joy of dance—remains constant.

Navratri 2024: How celebrations have evolved over the years in Mumbai

Representative Image/ Nimesh Dave

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the divine feminine, holds immense cultural and religious significance in India, especially in Mumbai. Over the decades, the way Mumbai has celebrated Navratri has transformed, blending tradition with contemporary trends, while remaining a vibrant expression of devotion. From small community gatherings to large-scale extravaganzas, let’s take a journey through how Navratri 2024 celebrations in Mumbai have evolved over the years.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navratri mumbai mumbai news festivals Mumbai festivals

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK