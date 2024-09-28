Mumbai's Navratri has evolved with the times, yet the core of the festival—devotion to the goddess and the joy of dance—remains constant.

Representative Image/ Nimesh Dave

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the divine feminine, holds immense cultural and religious significance in India, especially in Mumbai. Over the decades, the way Mumbai has celebrated Navratri has transformed, blending tradition with contemporary trends, while remaining a vibrant expression of devotion. From small community gatherings to large-scale extravaganzas, let’s take a journey through how Navratri 2024 celebrations in Mumbai have evolved over the years.