Navratri is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, observed over nine days to honour the divine feminine energy. Navratri 2024 will be observed from October 3 to October 12. These nine days are dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Navratri 2024: Dates and Timings

Navratri begins on Pratipada Tithi (the first day of the lunar fortnight) in the Hindu month of Ashwin. The Navratri 2024 will begin on October 3 and end on October 12. During this time, devotees engage in fasting, worship and other sacred rituals to honour the Goddess. Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of Navratri and is considered a very sacred ritual. It involves invoking Goddess Shakti in a Kalash (sacred pot) and setting the tone for the nine days of festivity. Ghatasthapana Muhurat on October 3 is from 06:30 AM to 07:31 AM and Abhijit Muhurat will occur from 12:03 PM to 12:51 PM.

1. Day 1: October 3, 2024 – Pratipada

2. Day 2: October 4, 2024 – Dwitiya

3. Day 3: October 5, 2024 – Tritiya

4. Day 4: October 6, 2024 – Chaturthi

5. Day 5: October 7, 2024 – Panchami

6. Day 6: October 8, 2024 – Shashti

7. Day 7: October 9, 2024 – Saptami

8. Day 8: October 10, 2024 – Ashtami (Durga Ashtami)

9. Day 9: October 11, 2024 – Navami

10. Day 10: October 12, 2024 – Vijayadashami (Dussehra)

Significance of Navratri

Navratri holds deep cultural and religious significance in Hinduism. The festival is a celebration of Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura, signifying the triumph of righteousness over evil. It also represents the cyclical nature of creation, preservation, and destruction. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Durga, and her devotees fast, perform rituals and engage in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya.

Cultural Celebrations

Navratri is not just a religious festival; it is also a cultural spectacle. Different states of India celebrate Navratri with their unique customs. In Gujarat, Garba and Dandiya nights bring communities together for lively dances. In West Bengal, the festival is celebrated as Durga Puja, with magnificent idols of the goddess displayed in elaborately decorated pandals. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Navratri is marked by Golu, the display of dolls and figurines representing deities, legends, and social themes.

Navratri Colors for 2024

Each day of Navratri is associated with a particular colour, and devotees often dress in these colours to honour the goddess:

1. Day 1: Yellow

2. Day 2: Green

3. Day 3: Grey

4. Day 4: Orange

5. Day 5: White

6. Day 6: Red

7. Day 7: Royal Blue

8. Day 8: Pink

9. Day 9: Purple

Navratri 2024 offers devotees a chance to connect with the divine, reflect on the power of good over evil, and immerse themselves in spiritual practices. Whether through fasting, prayers, or cultural festivities, Navratri is a time to celebrate the goddess's energy, blessings, and protection. Mark your calendars from October 3 to October 12 for this auspicious festival and partake in the celebrations with devotion and joy.