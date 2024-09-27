It is believed that goddess Durga stays with her devotees, which is why certain rules and rituals are to be followed to receive her blessings.

The nine-day Hindu festival called Shardiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri is observed across India four times in a year.

During this period, nine forms of the goddess Durga are worshipped, with idols installed in homes and temples.

Devotees participate in various religious activities during Navratri, like observing fast, holding special prayers, having dances like Garba and Dandiya, and other cultural performances.

Shardiya Navratri begins in the Hindu month of Ashwin on the Pratipada (first day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) and is celebrated until Navami (ninth day).

This year, according to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri starts on October 3 and will conclude on October 11, which is the day of Navami.

Here are some things you should not keep in your house during the nine days:

1. Damaged or Broken Items: It is recommended to repair or destroy artefacts that are thought to bring misfortune, to bring in positive energy. If an idol is broken, it is preferable to submerge it in holy water.

2. Worn-out clothing or footwear: Since worn-out or ripped clothing and shoes are thought to draw bad energy, it is best to get rid of them by tossing them away or donating them.

3. Sharp Objects: Knives, scissors, and blades are examples of sharp things that are said to bring negativity and conflict.

4. Dried plants and flowers: Dried-up plants and flowers are regarded as unlucky and have the power to draw bad energy.

5. Pictures of Deceased Loved Ones: Displaying their images prominently in your home can give you a sense of sadness. Think about relocating these photos to a more segregated area while the festival is running.

6. Images with negative themes: Refrain from showcasing pictures or artwork that feature depressing or violent themes. These could make your house feel unfavourable.