Mumbaikars, both regular citizens and sculptors, are hard at work ensuring the very best welcome for Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri—a festival celebrated in her honour—which begins on October 3
An idol of Goddess Durga arranged on a platform amid fanfare, in Parel. Pic/Ashish Raje
Artist Vaishali Naik displays a Kalash saree at a workshop in Malad. Pic/Satej Shinde
A devotee arranges jewellery on a Durga idol at a workshop in Parel. Pic/Ashish Raje
A little girl shows off her moves amid a sea of adults at a weekend dance class conducted in Ghatkopar. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade
Sculptor Ankush Kambli skilfully shapes the eye of a Durga idol in Bhoiwada, Parel. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade
An artist on WEH, Goregaon, gives the final touches to an idol of the goddess. Pic/Rane Ashish