The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced an extension of its metro services during the Navratri Festival to accommodate the increased number of commuters who attend late-night events. The extended services would be available from October 7 to October 11, 2024, as directed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also serves as Chairman of MMRDA, the agency said.

During these five days, 12 additional metro trips will operate at a 15-minute frequency. The extended service seeks to give a comfortable and cost-effective travel option for those attending the midnight Navratri 2024 celebrations.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, announced the decision, highlighting the necessity of efficient and safe transportation during the Navratri 2024.

Dr Mukherjee stated, "Navratri is a festival that brings people together, and it is our responsibility to provide efficient and safe transportation for all devotees and citizens. By extending the metro train services, we are ensuring that commuters have an easy and comfortable travel option during late-night celebrations."

Rubal Aggarwal, Managing Director of MMMOCL, added that the decision reflects MMMOCL’s commitment to enhancing the commuter experience during the festive period.

”We are committed to meeting the needs of our commuters, and the decision to extend train timings during the Navratri Festival reflects our dedication to enhancing the commuter experience. The additional services will ensure safe and reliable travel for those participating in the festivities," Rubal said.

The total number of daily trips will increase from 282 to 294, with additional services running past 23:00 hrs. The extended schedule includes trips between Andheri West and Gundavali from 23:15 until 01:39.

Full Schedule:

Andheri West to Gundavali:

23:15 - 00:24

23:30 - 00:39

23:45 - 00:54

00:00 - 01:09

00:15 - 01:24

00:30 - 01:39

Gundavali to Andheri West:

23:15 - 00:24

23:30 - 00:39

23:45 - 00:54

00:00 - 01:09

00:15 - 01:24

00:30 - 01:39

MMMOCL remains committed to providing reliable and safe transportation for all commuters during Navratri 2024, the agency said.