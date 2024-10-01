Activist Zoru Bathena claimed that these seepages have been observed along the Mumbai Metro 3 route after the recent bout of heavy rainfall.

Seepages spotted along Mumbai Metro 3/ X@/ZoruBathena

With Phase 1 of the Mumbai Metro 3, from Aarey to BKC, set to become operational soon, concerns have surfaced regarding the quality of construction. Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena recently posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter), allegedly showing water seepage at the underground stations and tracks of the Metro line, raising questions about the integrity of the work.

Zoru Bhathena said, "It is most surprising to see water leakages all along the Metro 3 after a bout of heavy rain. At stations and even on the underground tracks. The leakage issue has been repeatedly flagged during construction. Surprised to see it continues even before the inauguration at the hands of our PM."

The first phase of Mumbai's underground Metro Aqua Line-3 between Aarey and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) will likely become operational on October 4.

Ten stations total—including the two airport ones—make up the Aarey to BKC stretch. According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, there will be nine trains available for use on this stretch: two will be kept aside for regular maintenance, one as a standby, and seven others for active passenger service.

According to the detailed plan, 260 round-trip services (130 from Aarey to BKC and 130 from BKC to Aarey) will be operated between 6 am and 11 pm (depending on passenger demand). With 26 underground stations, the 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor is a crucial project to enhance the city's transportation.

At about eight places, the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 integrates with the suburban railway, other Mumbai Metro lines, and the current transportation infrastructure. These include Churchgate and Mumbai's CSMT, in addition to the major train termini of the city. Grant Road, Mumbai Central is roughly a ten-minute walk from Dadar station and is also near the MSRTC bus depot. The line is near the Monorail station in Mahalaxmi, and at BKC it merges with the Mumbai Metro Line 2-B and the Mumbai Metro Line 1 respectively.

An email has been sent to MMRCL for their official response. The same will be updated when we receive it