Nawab Malik exposed farce behind drugs-on-cruise case, but paying price for it: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 28 May,2022 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the 'drugs on cruise' case, in which he was arrested and spent 22 days in jail

Sanjay Raut. File photo


Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday congratulated NCP leader Nawab Malik for "exposing" the farce behind the 'drugs on cruise' case involving Aryan Khan, son Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Raut said Malik is paying the price for exposing the farce behind the case and the real face of the BJP.




The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the 'drugs on cruise' case, in which he was arrested and spent 22 days in jail. NCB officials said Aryan and five others were not named in the agency's chargesheet due to a "lack of sufficient evidence". Following this, the government has ordered action against Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy" work while probing the case.


