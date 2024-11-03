Breaking News
NCP candidate Nawab Malik's son-in-law dies from injuries sustained in September accident

Updated on: 03 November,2024 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The NCP leader's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, was critically injured when his driver accidentally rammed into him and his wife outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla

NCP candidate Nawab Malik's son-in-law dies from injuries sustained in September accident

Pic/Instagram

NCP candidate Nawab Malik's son-in-law dies from injuries sustained in September accident
Former cabinet minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, passed away on Sunday evening. He was critically injured on September 18 after his driver accidentally rammed into him and his wife outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla. 


Khan was undergoing treatment in hospital for the past one-and-a-half months. The NCP leader took to social media platform X to inform about his son-in-law's death.


“My son-in-law, Sameer Khan, has passed away. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. As we mourn this loss, all my scheduled commitments for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding. Please keep him in your prayers,” Malik wrote on his X handle.


On the morning of September 18, Khan, accompanied by his wife Nilofar, visited Criticare Hospital for a routine check-up. After the check-up, Khan tried calling his driver, but when the latter did not answer the phone, a security guard went to call him. The driver, who had been asleep, rushed to the car in a hurry. Officials reported that as Khan approached the Mahindra Thar car, the driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The impact was so severe that Khan was thrown about 35 feet and crushed between the SUV and the boundary wall of an SRA building opposite the hospital. His wife, Nilofar, also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Locals immediately helped rescue Khan and rushed him to Criticare Hospital. The doctors informed the police and the family that Khan had received serious multiple injuries, with fractures in his legs, neck bone, and ribs, which made his condition "very critical".

