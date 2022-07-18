NCP, Congress leaders urge Maharashtra CM Shinde not to stay projects undertaken by MVA govt

The NCP's delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, also demanded speedy disbursement of compensation and assistance to farmers, traders and citizens who suffered losses due to heavy rainfall and floods in various districts of the state

Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde separately on Monday, to appeal to him not to stay the development works and projects that were undertaken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The NCP's delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, also demanded speedy disbursement of compensation and assistance to farmers, traders and citizens who suffered losses due to heavy rainfall and floods in various districts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis was also present when the NCP delegation met the chief minister in the morning.

A delegation of Congress leaders also met the chief minister later in the day and demanded that the stay given for development schemes and works be lifted immediately.

The delegation further sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of persons who died in rain-related incidents in the state.

Over 100 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra.

The Congress also sought Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh compensation for farmers holding rain-fed and horticultural land respectively, and a stay on the increase in power tariff in the state.

Since coming to power, the Shinde-led government has stayed, reversed or modified the decisions of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

