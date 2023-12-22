NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal says, 'Jarange's demands are growing, govt is helpless'

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday took a swipe at Manoj Jarange Patil saying Jarange's demands were growing but the Maharashtra government is helpless.

Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday took a swipe at Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil. A report in PTI stated that Bhujbal said Jarange's demands were growing but the Maharashtra government is helpless.

The PTI report stated that Bhujbal, who has criticised the Maratha quota activist previously, made the statement while talking to the press in Mumbai. The report added that he, after making his statement, quipped that he was "taking back" his words. He sarcastically said that Jarange was above the law and order.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader making a snarky remark said, "I also support all demands of Jarange. Who are OBCs...they are small, poor people. God also got scared of Jarange. What is law and order in front of Jarange?"

Bhujbal, who sided with Ajit Pawar faction, is a veteran Other Backward Class (OBC) leader and founder of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad. The PTI report stated that he took a contrarian stand to the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance government's decision to issue Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas based on historical records so the beneficiaries could avail reservation in education and government jobs, stated the PTI report.

Bhujbal's sharp remarks came a day after three state ministers met the activist at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district and urged him to give more time for the government's response to his demands. However, the PTI report stated, the activist declined and stuck to his December 24 deadline.

Reportedly, the activist said that the community members would launch protests if the Shinde-led Maharashtra government does not clarify by December 24 its stance on enacting the law for quota and does not issue orders to collectors for the issuance of Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Previously, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had informed the assembly that a special session of the legislature would be held in February next year, if such a situation arrives, to provide quota to Marathas after reviewing the report of the Backward Class Commission.

The PTI report added that Bhujbal is among many other OBC leaders who have been saying that the government's move will dilute the OBC quota although Shinde has maintained that existing reservations will not be disturbed.

With PTI inputs

