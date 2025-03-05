NCP leader Hasan Mushrif unwilling to continue as guardian minister of Washim

Mushrif, who represents the Kagal assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has conveyed to the state government his unwillingness to continue as the guardian minister of Washim district, reported news agency PTI.

Mushrif, who represents the Kagal assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, reported PTI.

Sources told PTI that the minister has orally conveyed to the government that he be relieved of the post of guardian minister of Washim.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led state government appointed guardian ministers of various districts in January this year.

There is a tiff among the ruling alliance partners over the guardian ministership of Raigad and Nashik districts.

The appointment of Aditi Tatkare (NCP) and Girish Mahajan (BJP) as guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik districts, respectively, was stayed due to objections registered by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Oppn seeks minister Jaykumar Gore's resignation amid allegation of harassing woman; he denies charge

Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Wednesday demanded the resignation of BJP minister Jaykumar Gore over allegations of harassing a woman and sending objectionable photos to her, while he dismissed the charges and asserted that he was already acquitted by the court.

Gore, who represents the Man assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Gore was earlier with the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.

In January 2017, he had been arrested for sending lewd messages and his own objectionable photos to a woman in Satara.

Amid the allegations against him, Gore warned of moving a notice of breach of privilege against those who raised the issue again and said he would also file a defamation complaint against them.

The demand for his resignation came a day after NCP leader Dhananjay Munde stepped down as a minister in the wake of the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed in December last year.

Opposition parties targeted Gore over the allegations and sought his resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed, "A very serious issue of Jaykumar Gore has come to the fore. What happened in Swargate (incident of rape inside a bus in Pune), a similar case has come to the fore with regards to Devendra Fadnavis's dear minister Jaykumar Gore."

