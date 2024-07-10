Maharashtra: Will get nod for nine medical colleges this year itself, says Minister Hasan Mushrif

Medical Education Minister promises dejected students that more seats will be created soon

NCP leader Hasan Mushrif during the first day of the budget session in Mumbai on February 26. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

After the National Medical Council (NMC) approved just 50 MBBS seats for the government medical college in Mumbai, leading to disappointment among aspirants, state Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Tuesday that the government is working towards starting 10 new Government Medical Colleges this academic year.

Despite the government's assurance to add nearly 1,000 seats at government medical colleges, the NMC approved only 50 berths for the 2024-25 academic year. Out of 14 applications for new medical colleges, only G T Hospital in Mumbai and MGM Nerul received NMC approval, each with 50 seats. The state government had announced 10 new colleges, but most were rejected by the NMC for not meeting requirements.

Mushrif said applications were submitted to the NMC to start medical colleges with 100 MBBS seats in districts including Gadchiroli, Jalna, Washim, Hingoli, Buldhana, Amravati, Nashik, Bhandara, Ambernath (Thane district), and Mumbai for the academic year 2024-2025. The state government even sanctioned nearly 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff positions for these proposed colleges.

“Efforts to address deficiencies in the applications of the remaining nine colleges are underway,” he said. “Positions for faculty are being filled by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, and the construction of college buildings and affiliated hospitals is complete. Some faculty positions will be filled on a contractual basis. An appeal will be filed with the NMC to address deficiencies in the proposed nine colleges. The government is making efforts to ensure the colleges receive approval this year itself.”

