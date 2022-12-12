Breaking News
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad targets Maha govt over 'revenge politics'
Updated on: 12 December,2022 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has alleged the magnitude of hatred and revenge politics witnessed in the state is unprecedented.


He was addressing an NCP rally on Sunday evening in Thane.



"The state has never witnessed such a situation where there was hatred, vengeance and revenge politics going on to settle scores," said Awhad, who was arrested recently in an assault case and also booked on the charge of molestation.


Awhad said he would not surrender to those in power even if a CBI inquiry is ordered against him.

He said if the NCP fields candidates who have the winning potential, the party can capture power in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in Thane.

Interestingly, the Thane civic body has been traditionally controlled by Shiv Sena. The party is currently split into two factions.

The Shiv Sena section led by Uddhav Thackeray is the ally of NCP and Congress in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Awhad said NCP will launch rallies and hold meetings with the people in Thane to understand their issues.

"Citizens of Thane wanted a change and NCP is the best option for them," he added.

